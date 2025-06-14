NEET UG 2025: Mumbai Court Extends CBI Custody Of Two Held In Exam Score Manipulation Case Cites 'Larger Conspiracy'

MENAFN - Live Mint)A Mumbai court extended the CBI custody of two persons held in connection with the NEET-UG exam score manipulation case till June 16 after the probe agency said it needed to unearth the "larger conspiracy".

Sandeep Shah and Salim Patel, who are accused of demanding and accepting undue advantage to influence officials of the National Testing Agency (NTA), were held on June 10 and were produced in court during the day after their previous remand ended.

As per CBI, Sandeep Shah, in conspiracy with other accused, was contacting parents of NEET UG 2025 candidates with the promise of manipulating their marks for money, reported PTI.

How the accused promised to manipulate NEET-UG scores

Shah allegedly demanded ₹90 lakh per candidate and later brought it down to ₹87.5 lakh after assuring admission to government colleges with the help of NTA officers, the agency said. The CBI, through public prosecutor Mayank Singh, submitted that Patel has accepted ₹32.50 lakh from one candidate and ₹75 lakh through hawala from three candidates, while one of the candidates was taken to Noida by Shah.

Various documents such as hall tickets of candidates appearing for NEET were found in the mobile phones of the accused, while voluminous mobile data of the arrested accused needs to be extracted and examined, the agency told court while seeking five-day custody.

Defence lawyers Sujit More and Rakesh Singh opposed the CBI's plea saying the mobile phones of the accused are with the probe agency and nothing further needs to be recovered from them. They prayed for judicial custody of the accused.

The court said there was substantial progress in the investigation and noted there is need to confront the accused with 1600 pages of Whatsapp conversations. The court said these Whatsapp chats have names of candidates of NEET-UG 2025 whose marks were to be increased.

The special judge stressed that the matter and the consequences of the crime are serious and for proper investigation police custody is required to be granted. As there is progress in the investigation, further police custody is justified, the court said.

NEET UG Result 2025

The results of NEET UG exam for the year 2025, were declared on Saturday, June 14. Mahesh Kumar from Rajasthan secured the first rank in the entrance exam.