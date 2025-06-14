403
Israeli Occupation Launches New Wave Of Attacks On Iran
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TEHRAN, June 13 (KUNA) -- Iranian Fars news agency reported Saturday that Israeli occupation began a new wave of attacks targeting sites within Iranian lands.
The agency mentioned that affected sites included areas west and northwest of the country.
Explosions could be heard across city of Tabriz, northwest of the country, as well as Khorramabad west of the country, added the agency indicating that occupation missiles targeted four points in Iran's East Azerbaijan Province. (end)
