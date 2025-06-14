Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

At Least 10 Dead In Flooding In Texas


2025-06-14 06:02:05
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

Washington: Flooding from heavy rains in the southern US state of Texas led to at least 10 deaths, officials reported Friday, with several additional people reported missing.

Intense downpours hit Thursday morning in the city of San Antonio, Texas, causing flash flooding on roads which pushed vehicles off the streets into a nearby creek bed, according to local broadcaster KENS5.

The station reported the San Antonio Fire Department was searching for at least four additional victims.

City officials reported the death toll had reached 10 fatalities by Friday afternoon.

"Our hearts are with the families of those we've lost to this week's flash floods and the families who continue searching for their loved ones," San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg said in a post on X.

"I want to personally thank our San Antonio first responders and their families for their sacrifices toward the recovery efforts."

City officials said first responders had conducted to over 70 water rescues and 16 high water investigations since the flooding began.

Scientists have long warned that climate change driven by man-made fossil fuel emissions is increasing the likelihood, intensity and length of extreme weather events such as torrential rains.

MENAFN14062025000063011010ID1109673573

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search