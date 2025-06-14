Hunar Hali Gandhi Reflects On Her Portrayal Of Kaikeyi In 'Veer Hanuman'

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, June 14 (IANS) Actress Hunar Hali Gandhi has been garnering a lot of praise as Queen Kaikeyi in the mythological drama "Veer Hanuman".

She portrays a layered character donning multiple hats - a fierce warrior queen, a devoted wife, and a deeply loving mother. Her strong screen presence adds to the charm of the character.

Shedding light on her role as Kaikeyi on the show, Hunar said, "I'm incredibly grateful to God that I got this opportunity for this role. Kaikeyi is one of the most layered and powerful characters I've played in my 18-year journey. She's not just the queen people think they know-she's a fiery warrior, a devoted mother, and a woman whose decisions are driven by fierce love and duty."

Speaking of the challenges that came her way, Hunar added, "Taking this on wasn't easy, especially since my daughter was so young, but once I heard the narration, I was moved beyond words. It was an instant yes. The shoot can be challenging, but the energy on set is incredible. We laugh, we learn, and we push each other to give our best."

The diva revealed that her role as Kaikeyi has not only given her artistic satisfaction but has also reminded her of the importance of balancing between family and career.

During her tenure as an actress, Hunar has been a part of many television shows such as "Grihasti", "12/24 Karol Bagh", "Sasural Genda Phool", "Chhal – Sheh Aur Maat", "Thapki Pyaar Ki", "Patiala Babes", and "Gauna – Ek Pratha", to name a few.

Aside from her, the core cast of the show further includes Mahir Pandhi as Bali and Sugreev, Arav Chowdharry as Kesari, Sayli Salunkhe as Anjani, and Aan Tiwari as Bal Hanuman.

"Veer Hanuman" airs every Monday to Saturday at 7.30 PM, on Sony SAB.