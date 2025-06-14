Ukraine Deploys AI In Frontline Unmanned Systems Advisor Kamyshin

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Ukraine is actively implementing artificial intelligence in all unmanned systems used on the front lines.

This was stated by the President's Advisor on Strategic Issues, Oleksandr Kamyshin, during the GLOBSEC 2025 forum in Prague.

"Artificial intelligence is part of all unmanned systems that we use on the front lines. We are trying to integrate it into air, sea, and ground systems. And recently, we started using autonomous guidance for strike drones, the so-called kamikaze drones. And what we need on the front lines on a large scale is swarms of drones. And that is what will bring us even greater changes," he said.

According to the presidential adviser on strategic issues, limited manpower is forcing Ukraine to look for solutions.

"We don't have enough people on the front lines. We don't have a numerical advantage. We don't have access to all the necessary equipment. So we have to be smarter. And that's what we're creating in Ukraine - we call it a 'smart force'. This is an attempt to counter Russian massiveness with our smart approach. And artificial intelligence is definitely part of it," he said.

Kamyshin also noted that a lot can change in this war in a year.

"What works well today may no longer be suitable in a year. So it's not just about the product or the technology itself. It's about the right environment, the process, and the component that brings it all together and ultimately forces it to evolve into quality products, successful companies, and strong teams. So the most important thing is not the technology itself, but the environment that allows it to develop," he said.

As reported by Ukrinform, the Ministry of Defense has codified and approved the Ukrainian-made Voliniaka unmanned aerial vehicle complex for use by the Armed Forces of Ukraine.