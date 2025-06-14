Laminated Birth Certificate Not Grounds To Prevent Child's Border Crossing Ukraine's SBGS
This was stated by the Spokesperson for the State Border Guard Service (SBGS) of Ukraine, Andrii Demchenko, in a comment to a Ukrinform correspondent.
“Laminating a birth certificate in itself is not grounds for refusal to cross the border. However, if border guards have reasonable suspicions regarding the authenticity of the document, they have the right to initiate additional verification,” he said.
Demchenko clarified that Ukrainian legislation does not prohibit laminating such documents, but to avoid unnecessary delays during processing, it is better to avoid doing so.
“At border crossing checkpoints, documents are accepted without covers. And lamination is considered a cover. This requirement is specified in paragraph 12 of Cabinet of Ministers Resolution No. 57,” he added.
Demchenko also stated that the electronic birth certificate in the Diia app is not a document that grants the right to cross the border.
“If such a provision is written into the legislation on border crossing rules, we will accept it,” he explained.Read also: Ukraine facing potential threat from planned military drills in Belarus – SBGS
As reported, border authorities have recorded a 25% increase in passenger traffic - with expectations of even higher volumes during the summer period.
