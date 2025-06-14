German Politician Warns: SPD Russia Appeasement Efforts Threat To Europe's Security

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The position taken by certain members of Germany's Social Democratic Party (SPD) regarding Russia is dangerous and detached from reality.

This opinion was expressed by Christian Schmidt, President of the German Atlantic Association, in comments to Ukrinform about the recent“manifesto” signed by several SPD members calling for the resumption of dialogue with Russia.

“I see this document as a sentimental reflection on the past. As far as I can tell, the evaluations presented in it have absolutely nothing to do with today's reality,” said Schmidt, a member of the Christian Social Union (CSU), which is part of Germany's governing coalition.

He called the document problematic and dangerous:

“Because if you lull yourself into a false sense of security – believing that nothing needs to be done, that helping Ukraine is wrong, and that weapons are bad – this stands in direct contradiction to the policy of the German government.”

Schmidt also highlighted another critical point. Currently serving as the High Representative of the German government for Bosnia and Herzegovina (a position opposed by Russia and China), he considers it vitally important to prevent Russia from continuing its expansion unchecked, especially in the Western Balkans.

“That's why, with all due respect and friendly sentiments – as I know several of the authors of the manifesto personally – I must say: you are absolutely wrong in this case,” Schmidt said, directly addressing the manifesto's signatories.

among leaders in supporting Ukraine – Zelensk

At the same time, he praised Defense Minister Boris Pistorius, an SPD member, for his recent visit to Kyiv:

“The German government – and the fact that the new chancellor made his first visit to Kyiv together with important European colleagues – sends a strong message. It is more than symbolic; it is a commitment. And it must be clearly understood: Germany and Europe stand with Ukraine, and we must support you with all available means,” Schmidt emphasized.

Throughout his career, Schmidt has served as Germany's Minister of Food and Agriculture in Chancellor Merkel's cabinet, Parliamentary State Secretary at the Ministry of Defense, and Parliamentary State Secretary at the Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development, as well as a member of the Bundestag.

As reported earlier, a number of prominent SPD members recently signed a“manifesto” urging negotiations with Russia as an alternative to the rearmament of the Bundeswehr, a plan led by Defense Minister Pistorius, also of the SPD. The document also opposes the deployment of new American intermediate-range missiles and labels NATO's 5% defense spending goal as“irrational.”