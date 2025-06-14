Germany's Support For Ukraine Could Reach EUR 9B This Year Pistorius
According to an Ukrinform correspondent, German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said this during a press briefing following his meeting with President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv.
"We are planning to provide EUR 9 billion in support for Ukraine," he said.
Pistorius noted that the original amount of assistance was set at EUR 4 billion but was increased by another EUR 3 billion in recent months.
"We also intend to add EUR 1.9 billion more, though that decision has not been made yet," he said.Read also: Zelensky: Ukraine, Germany agree on three-year supply of Iris-T air defense systems
According to him, part of the funding will go toward supporting the production of Ukrainian long-range weapons, which are expected to be available "in the near future."
At the same time, Pistorius said that the German government is currently not considering the delivery of Taurus cruise missiles to Ukraine.
Pistorius said that Ukraine's defensive war is also aimed at ensuring peace across Europe. He noted that Russia has stepped up its attacks on Ukraine in recent weeks, clearly showing no interest in peace. Therefore, it is very important that partners strengthen their support for Ukraine.
