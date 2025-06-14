Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
President: Ukraine's Defense Industry Capable Of Absorbing $70B In Investment

2025-06-14 05:28:00
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine's defense industry is currently capable of absorbing up to $70 billion in investment, according to President Volodymyr Zelensky.

He said this during a press briefing following his meeting with German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius in Kyiv on Thursday, according to an Ukrinform correspondent.

"We are ready today to leverage our capabilities [in weapons production] for an estimated $70 billion," Zelensky said.

He stressed that this figure reflects potential investment "on a global scale."

"This isn't just about Germany or your national budget," Zelensky said.

Read also: Germany's support for Ukraine could reach EUR 9B this year – Pistorius

Speaking virtually at the GLOBSEC 2025 international forum, President Zelensky said Ukraine's defense industry had the capacity to boost drone production by 40% this year, but currently lacked the necessary funding. He urged international partners to support all forms of defense cooperation with Ukraine, especially those that help the military become more technologically advanced and expand its use of drones in the air, on land, and at sea.

