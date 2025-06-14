SBU Releases Exclusive Footage Of Prisoner Exchange
According to Ukrinform, the SBU reported this on its official website .
"Today's exchange is the result of the work of the Joint Center for Coordinating the Search for and Release of Prisoners of War, the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War, and other authorized bodies that carried out the instructions of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky," the press service said.Read also: Ukraine conducts second exchange of severely wounded POWs - Zelensky
The SBU also reiterated the words of the Ukrainian head of state, who emphasized that Ukraine expects all humanitarian agreements reached during the meeting in Istanbul to be fully implemented.
"Every Ukrainian life is of the highest value! We continue to work to fulfill the Ukrainian president's directive and bring home all citizens of our country held in captivity," the agency added.
The second stage of the prisoner exchange between Ukraine and Russia took place on June 12, focusing on severely wounded and ill prisoners of war.
Some of the Ukrainian service members freed on Thursday had previously been listed as missing in action.
