Ukrainian Forces Hit High-Value Rezonit Military Factory Near Moscow

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The Rezonit plant in Moscow region, which was struck by Ukraine's Defense Forces in the early hours of Thursday, June 12, was involved in manufacturing components for Russian missiles and UAVs.

This was reported by Andrii Kovalenko, Head of the Center for Countering Disinformation of Ukraine's National Security and Defense Council (NSDC), on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

“The Rezonit plant in Moscow region, located in the Zubovo tech park - a high-value target roughly 40 km from central Moscow - was hit. The tech park houses companies engaged in developing and modernizing electronics, microchips, navigation systems, and components for missile and naval weaponry,” Kovalenko wrote.

He noted that Rezonit specializes in the production of multilayer printed circuit boards (PCBs), flexible and rigid-flex boards, and high-precision microelectronics. The boards produced there are integrated into flight control, navigation, targeting, and data transmission systems.

These components are specifically used in Iskander, Kalibr, and Kh-101 missiles, Orlan-10, Lancet, and Kub drones, and in guidance systems for artillery platforms.

As reported earlier by Ukrinform, Ukraine's Armed Forces Drone Unit, in coordination with other Defense Forces components, struck a significant Russian military-industrial complex facility in Moscow region overnight on June 12. Explosions were confirmed at the Rezonit tech park in Zubovo.