Zelensky Appoints New Head Of Ukraine's Mission To NATO

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has signed a decree appointing Alyona Getmanchuk as the new head of Ukraine's Mission to NATO.

According to Ukrinform, the decree, No. 408/2025 , was published on the presidential website.

In a separate decree (No. 407/2025 ), Zelensky dismissed Nataliia Galibarenko from the same post.

Getmanchuk is the founder and director of the New Europe Center. In 2009, she co-founded the Institute of World Policy, which she led for eight years. Since 2016, she has been a member of the Advisory Committee of the Presidents of Ukraine and Poland. In March 2022, she became a non-resident senior fellow at the Atlantic Council's Eurasia Center.

Galibarenko had served as head of Ukraine's Mission to NATO since July 30, 2021. Prior to that, she was Ukraine's ambassador to the United Kingdom (August 26, 2015 through July 20, 2020) and first deputy foreign minister (March 9, 2014 through December 2, 2015).

Zelensky approved the decision to appoint Getmanchuk as Ukraine's representative to NATO back in December 2024.