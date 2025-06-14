Ukraine And Czech Republic Defense Officials Discuss Ammunition Supply Financing

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Representatives from the Ministries of Defense of Ukraine and the Czech Republic met in Kyiv to discuss continued funding for ammunition supplies under the Czech initiative.

That is according to the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, as reported by Ukrinform.

Deputy Ministers Sergiy Boyev, Valerii Churkin, and Mykola Shevtsov discussed ammunition supply issues with the Czech Defense Ministry delegation.

Aleš Vytečka, Director of the Intergovernmental Defense Cooperation Agency at the Czech Ministry of Defense, emphasized the importance of timely ammunition deliveries-a key topic of his visit to Kyiv.

During the discussions, Boyev stressed the need for additional funding in 2025 to ensure an adequate supply, given ongoing offensive operations by the aggressor.

"Despite the fact that drones have become one of the key means of warfare, artillery continues to play an important role. That is why the issue of providing our military with ammunition remains relevant. We need to accelerate the supply process," he emphasized.

The delegations also discussed further financing for the Czech initiative, as well as planning for ammunition supply needs through late 2025 and into 2026.

As previously reported, Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavsky confirmed that the Czech initiative guarantees ammunition deliveries to Ukraine until September.

Photo credit: Defense Ministry