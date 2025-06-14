Ukraine And Czech Republic Defense Officials Discuss Ammunition Supply Financing
That is according to the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, as reported by Ukrinform.
Deputy Ministers Sergiy Boyev, Valerii Churkin, and Mykola Shevtsov discussed ammunition supply issues with the Czech Defense Ministry delegation.
Aleš Vytečka, Director of the Intergovernmental Defense Cooperation Agency at the Czech Ministry of Defense, emphasized the importance of timely ammunition deliveries-a key topic of his visit to Kyiv.
During the discussions, Boyev stressed the need for additional funding in 2025 to ensure an adequate supply, given ongoing offensive operations by the aggressor.
"Despite the fact that drones have become one of the key means of warfare, artillery continues to play an important role. That is why the issue of providing our military with ammunition remains relevant. We need to accelerate the supply process," he emphasized.
The delegations also discussed further financing for the Czech initiative, as well as planning for ammunition supply needs through late 2025 and into 2026.
As previously reported, Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavsky confirmed that the Czech initiative guarantees ammunition deliveries to Ukraine until September.
Photo credit: Defense Ministry
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Bitcoin Suisse Secures In-Principle Approval From ADGM's Financial Services Regulatory Authority
- Zircuit Enables Non-Custodial Wallet Top-Ups For Crypto Visa Cards
- Tommaso Caratelli Introduces Zerix, Focusing On Innovative Risk Strategies
- Zircuit Joins Binance Alpha: ZRC Airdrop & Trading Competition Go Live
- BTCC Exchange Appoints Dan Liu As CEO Ahead Of 14Th Anniversary Milestone
- Passport Global Secures U.S. Customs License, Expands Brokerage Across All U.S. Ports
CommentsNo comment