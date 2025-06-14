Ukrainian Theater Funds Sea Drone To Strike Russian Forces

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Group 13 unit of the Main Directorate of Intelligence (HUR) of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine has received the latest maritime drone, the Magura V7.

As reported by Ukrinform, this was announced on Facebook by the Intelligence Directorate.

The drone was given the symbolic name Konotop Witch, in honor of the cultural and charitable initiative through which funds were raised for its purchase.

Magura V7 is a modern, multi-functional maritime strike drone platform capable of carrying missile armament. It has already proven its effectiveness: this very model became the first naval drone in history to destroy two Russian Mi-8 helicopters and two Su-30 fighter jets.

“We are grateful to everyone who contributed to this cause. Very soon, our Konotop Witch will strike fear into Russian sailors and pilots,” said a representative of Group 13 with the call sign Ksena.

The drone was purchased thanks to a joint effort by the Ivan Franko National Academic Drama Theater, the org initiative, the Diana Podolianchuk Charitable Foundation, and the Main Intelligence Directorate.

Fundraising lasted several months and involved thousands of Ukrainians. In total, 8 million hryvnias (approximately $200,000) were raised.

“When culture and the military unite, the enemy stands no chance. This is not just cooperation - it's a joint, fierce struggle for Ukraine's freedom and future,” emphasized Yevhen Nyshchuk, General Director and Artistic Director of the Franko Theater.

During the drone handover ceremony, Nyshchuk, actors of the play, and representatives of org - Vladyslav Sivak and Nazar Hryshchuk - signed the drone's body.

In return, Group 13 fighters presented the theater with a signed battle flag.

As Ukrinform previously reported, Ukrainian military intelligence also received two more strike drones named Rubaka from donors.

Photo: facebook/DefenceIntelligenceofUkraine