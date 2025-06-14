Zelensky Receives Credentials From Austrian, Kazakh Ambassadors

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has accepted credentials from the newly appointed ambassadors of Austria and Kazakhstan.

That is according to the president's official Telegram channel , Ukrinform reports.

"Today, I received the letters of credence from the newly appointed Ambassadors of Austria and Kazakhstan. I spoke with each of them. The main focus was on bilateral cooperation and support for Ukraine. We look forward to further developing partnerships between our countries," Zelensky said.

Video: Volodymyr Zelensky / Telegram

The new Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Ukraine is Tolezhan Barlybayev, and the new Ambassador of Austria is Robert Mueller.

Zelensky thanked the ambassadors for their support of the Ukrainian people, as well as for upholding the country's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

According to the President's Office , during his meeting with the Kazakh ambassador, the sides discussed strengthening bilateral trade and resuming the work of the Ukrainian-Kazakh Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation.

They also talked about the potential participation of Kazakh companies in Ukraine's reconstruction efforts. Humanitarian cooperation and the continuation of a program to provide rehabilitation for Ukrainian children in Kazakhstan were also highlighted.

During the meeting with the Austrian ambassador, Zelensky expressed gratitude for Austria's humanitarian and financial assistance since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion, as well as for providing medical care and recreation opportunities for Ukrainian children.







































































They also discussed Austria's potential participation in Ukraine's postwar recovery. Zelensky and Mueller paid special attention to expanding cooperation across various sectors.