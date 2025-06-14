Law Enforcers Expose Medics Over Draft Evasion Scheme

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The Security Service and the National Police exposed officials from the Military Medical Commission in Cherkasy who masterminded a scheme to help draft-age men evade a military call-up for bribes.

That's according to a report by the regional office of the Security Service , seen by Ukrinform.

For monetary reward, the suspects would offer potential recruits fictitious medical paperwork to obtain deferrals.

The commission's secretary was the one searching for“clients” and accepting bribes while the chief doctor provided“advice” on what to falsely claim during physicals so that health complaints could be taken into account in order for the Commission to postpone mobilization.

The inquiry believes over 100 fake medical certificates had been issued before the scheme was exposed.

The secretary was detained upon receiving part of yet another bribe while more illegally obtained cash was found during a raid of the secretary's home and the chief doctor's office.

Based on the evidence collected, law enforcers charged the suspects with bribery and abuse of influence.

Both perpetrators are facing up to 10 years in prison if found guilty in court.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Bukovyna doctors were detained after a similar fraud case was properly documented by law enforcers.