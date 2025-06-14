Bus Accident Involving Ukrainians Occurred In France - Four Dead, At Least 30 Injured
This was reported to Ukrinform by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine.
“According to preliminary information, the mentioned bus was carrying Ukrainian citizens, including a group of children. Currently, it is known that four people died as a result of the accident, at least 30 people were injured, 11 of whom are in serious condition. The injured have been hospitalized,” the Ministry of Foreign Affairs informed.
The ministry added that traffic on highway A81 has been suspended, and emergency services are working at the scene.
On Faceboo , the Embassy of Ukraine in France stated that the Ukrainian Ambassador to France, Vadym Omelchenko, and staff of the diplomatic mission urgently departed for the site of the accident.
“We are in constant contact with the prefecture and local services to provide prompt assistance to the victims and clarify the circumstances,” the statement said.Read also: Two traffic accident s in Warsaw involving Ukrainians leave 17 Injured
As Ukrinform reported earlier, in April, a bus accident happened in the capital of Poland, followed minutes later by a truck accident at the same location, injuring 17 people, including 12 Ukrainians.
Photo: DENIS LAMBERT
