SSU Releases Exclusive Footage From Today's Repatriation Of Fallen Soldiers

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) has released exclusive video footage from the repatriation operations that took place on June 13.

The materials were published by the SSU's press service , Ukrinform reports.

For the first time, the repatriation was carried out using specialized railway cars provided by Ukrzaliznytsia (Ukrainian Railways). This method allows the bodies of fallen Ukrainian defenders to be transported more quickly to institutions in different regions, where identification procedures will also take place.

The return of the fallen defenders was made possible through the joint efforts of the Joint Center for Coordination of Search and Release of Prisoners of War under the SSU, the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War, the Armed Forces, the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the Office of the Commissioner for Human Rights, the Secretariat of the Commissioner for Missing Persons, the State Emergency Service, the State Border Guard Service, and other entities from Ukraine's security and defense sector.

The repatriation was facilitated by the International Committee of the Red Cross.

Russia manipulates agreements onof fallen soldiers' bodies

As Ukrinform previously reported, as a result of the repatriation efforts on June 13, the bodies of 1,200 deceased individuals were returned to Ukraine. The Russian side claims that the remains include military personnel.

Photo credit: Coordination Headquarters