Photos Of War: World's First Gallery Train Debuts In Odesa

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The first gallery train in the world, featuring exhibitions dedicated to the war in Ukraine, was unveiled in Odesa.

Housed in specially refurbished train cars, the exhibit showcases photographs taken by former sheriff, photographer, and philanthropist Howard Buffett during his travels across Ukraine amid the full-scale invasion.

According to Ukrinform, citing Ukrzaliznytsia (Ukrainian Railways), the train is a unique artistic project:

“We've done something unbelievable. This train is the result of extensive work by many people - an incredible team. I've been to Ukraine 25 times and want to thank everyone helping this country,” said Howard Buffett.

The event was attended by Oleksandr Pertsovskyi, Chairman of the Board of Ukrzaliznytsia, along with notable Ukrainian public figures.

Buffett and Muhammed Muheisen, a two-time Pulitzer Prize-winning photographer, left their autographs on the train car.



































































“This project is one of a kind. Artistic trains have never existed during wartime. With the help of the Howard G. Buffett Foundation, we revived cars unfit for passenger service at Ukrzaliznytsia's production facilities and filled them with images meant to touch every heart. The gallery train is scheduled to visit 63 cities over four months. However, we're not disclosing the exact schedule for safety reasons and will adapt the route based on regional security conditions,” said Pertsovskyi.

Food Train arrives in Kherson region at Easter time

Visiting the exhibition is free, and time slots can be booked in advance to avoid waiting. To receive an electronic invitation, visitors must register through the official website.

The Art Train was created by Ukrzaliznytsia with support from the Howard G. Buffett Foundation. The creative force and organizer behind the exhibit is Muhammed Muheisen, photojournalist and National Geographic photographer.

The train will remain in Odesa through June 17.

Since 2022, the Howard G. Buffett Foundation has provided over $1 billion in aid to Ukraine, supporting recovery efforts such as demining, humanitarian assistance, prosthetics, children's programs, war crimes investigations, agriculture, public safety, critical infrastructure, and truth-telling projects that strengthen Ukrainian communities