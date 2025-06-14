Medics No Longer To Be Assigned To Non-Medical Roles In Military Ukrainian Health Ministry Clarifies Zelensky's Decree

MENAFN - UkrinForm) New amendments to the regulations governing military service in Ukraine have come into effect, ensuring that medical professionals will no longer be appointed to positions unrelated to their qualifications within the armed forces.

This was announced by the Ministry of Health of Ukraine , Ukrinform reports.

The relevant changes were introduced by Presidential Decree No. 397/2025, which came into force on Thursday, June 12.

The document outlines specific conditions for military service for individuals with medical, pharmaceutical, or rehabilitation education, particularly during martial law.

The decree establishes a rule that prohibits appointing such specialists to military roles not associated with medical, pharmaceutical, or rehabilitation services, or those that require a lower level of education or qualification than the individual possesses. The only exception is voluntary consent from the individual.

The regulation applies to service members and civilians who hold a Master's degree in medicine or pharmacy and a valid certification as a medical or pharmaceutical specialist.

The decree also updates the requirements for granting the rank of junior lieutenant, applying to both current service members and civilians eligible for conscription or contract-based military service.

Pharmacists are now officially included among the professions eligible for officer roles. If they have not undergone reserve officer training, they may still be appointed to officer positions within the medical service, with the requirement to complete a tactical-level medical officer training course.

A clear list of specialties has also been defined for rehabilitation roles. Such specialists may be appointed to officer positions in the rehabilitation field, including prosthetics and orthotics, and will undergo relevant military training as needed.

As Ukrinform previously reported, in February 2025 the Ukrainian government allowed 100% of healthcare workers employed by state and municipal institutions to be exempt from mobilization through job reservations.