Possible Friendly Fire: Russian Su-25 Shot Down In Donetsk Region

MENAFN - UkrinForm) A Russian Su-25 attack aircraft was likely accidentally shot down by another Russian Su-25 jet over the Donetsk region.

OSINTtechnical reported this on the social media platform X , along with a posted video, according to Ukrinform.

"A Russian Air Force Su-25 pilot accidentally shot down his wingman with unguided rockets over Donetsk Oblast earlier today," the post states.

Meanwhile, the Fighterbomber Telegram channel, which is closely affiliated with Russia's Aerospace Forces, reported that the pilot survived and was hospitalized.

Earlier reports said that a Su-25 attack aircraft crashed in Russia's Primorsky Krai, in the Far East.

Photos: screenshots from the video