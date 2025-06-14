Ukraine Refutes Reports Of Losing Dvorichna In Kharkiv Region To Russia

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Active fighting continues near the settlement of Dvorichna which the Russian invasion forces have not seized despite propaganda reports claiming the opposite.

This was reported by the spokesman for the Khortytsia Grouping of Troops, Major Viktor Tregubov, who refuted Russia's claims, Ukrinform reports with reference to ArmyInform .

"Active fighting is ongoing directly in Dvorichna. The Ukrainian military is holding ground despite continuous enemy attacks," Trehubov emphasized.

According to the spokesman, the invaders are besieging the strips near the border routes - to Chasiv Yar and Toretsk, but with no real success. Urban fighting continues in settlements.

update: 209 clashes on frontline over past day, most attacks in Pokrovsk secto

The invaders are using light motor vehicles for quick maneuvering, but the terrain and defense lines give Ukraine's forces the edge.

“The Oskil has become a serious water obstacle for the invaders: crossing is impossible due to issues with specialized equipment and logistics,” the spokesman noted.

Ukrainian troops see the enemy struggling to advance across bridges and the motorway.

“Without viable logistics, they are unable deploy heavy equipment - as a result, they are trying to use motor vehicles, light cars, and motorcycles,” the spokesman explained.

Russian army amassing forces for new assaults on Kramatorsk axis – military

As Ukrinform reported earlier, the Khortytsia Grouping refuted Russia's claims of their alleged advance to the administrative border between Donetsk and Dnipropetrovsk regions.

Photo: General Staff