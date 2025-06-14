Ukraine Refutes Reports Of Losing Dvorichna In Kharkiv Region To Russia
This was reported by the spokesman for the Khortytsia Grouping of Troops, Major Viktor Tregubov, who refuted Russia's claims, Ukrinform reports with reference to ArmyInform .
"Active fighting is ongoing directly in Dvorichna. The Ukrainian military is holding ground despite continuous enemy attacks," Trehubov emphasized.
According to the spokesman, the invaders are besieging the strips near the border routes - to Chasiv Yar and Toretsk, but with no real success. Urban fighting continues in settlements.Read also: War update: 209 clashes on frontline over past day, most attacks in Pokrovsk secto
The invaders are using light motor vehicles for quick maneuvering, but the terrain and defense lines give Ukraine's forces the edge.
“The Oskil has become a serious water obstacle for the invaders: crossing is impossible due to issues with specialized equipment and logistics,” the spokesman noted.
Ukrainian troops see the enemy struggling to advance across bridges and the motorway.
“Without viable logistics, they are unable deploy heavy equipment - as a result, they are trying to use motor vehicles, light cars, and motorcycles,” the spokesman explained.Read also: Russian army amassing forces for new assaults on Kramatorsk axis – military
As Ukrinform reported earlier, the Khortytsia Grouping refuted Russia's claims of their alleged advance to the administrative border between Donetsk and Dnipropetrovsk regions.
Photo: General Staff
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Bitcoin Suisse Secures In-Principle Approval From ADGM's Financial Services Regulatory Authority
- Zircuit Enables Non-Custodial Wallet Top-Ups For Crypto Visa Cards
- Tommaso Caratelli Introduces Zerix, Focusing On Innovative Risk Strategies
- Zircuit Joins Binance Alpha: ZRC Airdrop & Trading Competition Go Live
- BTCC Exchange Appoints Dan Liu As CEO Ahead Of 14Th Anniversary Milestone
- Passport Global Secures U.S. Customs License, Expands Brokerage Across All U.S. Ports
CommentsNo comment