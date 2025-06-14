Forgot To Look At The Mirror”: MFA Ukraine On Russia's Middle East Statement
Tykhyi made the remark on X , Ukrinform reports.
"This awkward moment when Russia's Foreign Ministry made a statement about the Middle East but forgot to look at the mirror," the spokesman for the Foreign Ministry noted.Read also: MFA urges Ukrainians to avoid travel to Mddle East amid escalating tensions
Earlier, the Russian Foreign Ministry stated the unacceptability of“unprovoked military strikes against a sovereign UN member, its citizens, peaceful sleeping cities, and nuclear energy infrastructure".Read also: Israel eliminates chief of Iran 's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps
As Ukrinform reported earlier, the Israel Defense Forces overnight Friday launched an aerial campaign against Iran's nuclear program, hitting dozens of targets related to nuclear development and other military facilities. Iran responded by launching more than 100 drones into Israel in the past few hours.
