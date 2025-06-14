Ukraine Brings Back 11 More Children From Russian Occupation
Oleksandr Prokudin, head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, announced this on the Telegram messaging app, Ukrinform reports.
"Eleven more children from the temporarily occupied Kherson region are finally back on Ukrainian-controlled territory," he wrote.
The return was made possible thanks to President Volodymyr Zelensky's Bring Kids Back UA initiative and the efforts of the Save Ukraine team. Among the returned children are eight girls and three boys from nine different families. The youngest is just four years old, and the oldest is seventeen. One of the children is an orphan.Read also: Several more Ukrainian children brought back from occupation and Russia
According to Prokudin, these children were forced to study under the Russian curriculum and participate in propaganda activities. Some were subjected to visits by armed FSB officers and sent to so-called "re-education camps" -- all simply because they are Ukrainians.
Now, the children are safe and receiving the care and support they need.
Since the beginning of the year, 67 children have been evacuated from still-occupied communities in the Kherson region, Prokudin added.
Photo: Bring Kids Back UA
