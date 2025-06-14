Drone Strikes Hit Russian Military Targets In Occupied Crimea Partisans
The Atesh partisan movement reported this on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.
"Explosions were heard in Crimea overnight. Atesh agents from the 12th Anti-Aircraft Missile Regiment report accurate drone strikes on Russian military facilities in the Simferopol district," the statement said.
According to the partisans, due to the negligence of Russian commanders, valuable military equipment -- likely an air defense missile system -- was damaged.Read also: Occupiers remove equipment from military base in Sevastopol – Atesh
The group also noted there are casualties among the Russian troops, though the exact number of those killed and wounded remains unclear.
"As always, the Russians are trying to conceal the consequences, but the truth will come out -- very soon, everything will be known," the statement added.
Earlier, Ukrinform reported explosions heard across Crimea overnight.
