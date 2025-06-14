Interior Ministry: Ukraine Conducts Body Identification Independently

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Ukraine currently has sufficient capabilities to carry out body identification independently, without the involvement of international experts.

That is according to Ruslan Abbasov, Deputy Director of the Ukrainian Interior Ministry's State Scientific Research Forensic Center (SSRFC), Ukrinform reports, citing the ministry's communications department .

"The state now has enough resources to conduct body identification independently, without the involvement of international experts. There are enough qualified experts, all necessary technologies are available, and equipment and laboratories exist in nearly every region and across various agencies," Abbasov said.

He added that, when needed, international partners assist with equipment or consumables.

Abbasov noted that the timeframe for such examinations depends largely on the condition of the body. In cases where visual identification is impossible, DNA analysis becomes the decisive method for establishing identity.

Bodies of 1,212 fallen defenders repatriated to Ukraine

He also said that the duration of the identification process varies depending on the number of bodies repatriated and requiring examination. Typically, it takes from a few weeks to several months.

Family members can provide DNA samples either when a service member is officially reported missing or when there is information about a death but the body has not yet been returned to the relatives.

To initiate the process, relatives must contact law enforcement agencies. The applicantєs information will then be entered into the Unified Register of Pre-Trial Investigations, launching the procedure to locate the service member or identify a recovered body.

If the relatives are unable to do this themselves, the request can be submitted by the relevant military unit or recruitment office.

Photo: Ukraine's National Police