Russians Facing Shortage Of Armored Vehicles In Kharkiv Region Military
This was reported during a television broadcast by Pavlo Shamshyn, Spokesperson for the Kharkiv Operational Tactical Group (OTG), Ukrinform reports.
“In Vovchansk, the Russians rarely use armored vehicles, as they're experiencing a severe shortage,” said Shamshyn.
According to him, the invaders only resort to using armored vehicles when trying to eliminate a Ukrainian Defense Forces position.
“But even that doesn't work out often, because in today's drone warfare, armored vehicles are quickly detected by our aerial reconnaissance,” he explained.
He added that Russian troops are also not using armored vehicles near Dvorichna, as they are unable to establish river crossings.
Shamshyn further commented on the general situation in northern Kharkiv region:
“The enemy continues its pressure. In the past 24 hours, two Russian assault attempts took place near Vovchansk, both repelled by Ukrainian Defense Forces. Vovchansk remains a key objective for the enemy in the Kharkiv sector. They attack mainly with small infantry groups, usually three to ten soldiers, occasionally using motorbikes and quad bikes for fast movement between positions, hoping to avoid detection by our drones,” he said.Read also: No threat of frontline breakthrough in Kharkiv region – Russian forces suffering heavy losses, say military
The situation also remains difficult near Dvorichna, where Russian forces are attempting to expand their foothold on the western bank of the Oskil River, aiming to create a threat to the town of Kupiansk.
“Assault actions are ongoing around the settlements of Stroivka, Fiholivka, Krasne Pershe, and Kamianka. But it's important to understand: in order to pose a real threat to Kupiansk, the Russians would need to transfer armored vehicles to the western bank. They've been unable to do so because they can't establish crossings over the Oskil River - their equipment is usually destroyed before it reaches the shore, or while they're trying to deploy pontoon bridges. They've made numerous such attempts, all unsuccessful,” the Spokesperson noted.Read also: Russians pushing toward Dyliivka, Yablunivka in Toretsk sector – military
As reported earlier by Ukrinform, over the past day, June 12, as many as 209 combat clashes between Ukraine's Defense Forces and Russian invaders were recorded on the frontline.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Bitcoin Suisse Secures In-Principle Approval From ADGM's Financial Services Regulatory Authority
- Zircuit Enables Non-Custodial Wallet Top-Ups For Crypto Visa Cards
- Tommaso Caratelli Introduces Zerix, Focusing On Innovative Risk Strategies
- Zircuit Joins Binance Alpha: ZRC Airdrop & Trading Competition Go Live
- BTCC Exchange Appoints Dan Liu As CEO Ahead Of 14Th Anniversary Milestone
- Passport Global Secures U.S. Customs License, Expands Brokerage Across All U.S. Ports
CommentsNo comment