Russians Facing Shortage Of Armored Vehicles In Kharkiv Region Military

MENAFN - UkrinForm) In the northern part of the Kharkiv region, particularly around Vovchansk and Dvorichna, Russian forces are facing a significant shortage of armored vehicles.

This was reported during a television broadcast by Pavlo Shamshyn, Spokesperson for the Kharkiv Operational Tactical Group (OTG), Ukrinform reports.

“In Vovchansk, the Russians rarely use armored vehicles, as they're experiencing a severe shortage,” said Shamshyn.

According to him, the invaders only resort to using armored vehicles when trying to eliminate a Ukrainian Defense Forces position.

“But even that doesn't work out often, because in today's drone warfare, armored vehicles are quickly detected by our aerial reconnaissance,” he explained.

He added that Russian troops are also not using armored vehicles near Dvorichna, as they are unable to establish river crossings.

Shamshyn further commented on the general situation in northern Kharkiv region:

“The enemy continues its pressure. In the past 24 hours, two Russian assault attempts took place near Vovchansk, both repelled by Ukrainian Defense Forces. Vovchansk remains a key objective for the enemy in the Kharkiv sector. They attack mainly with small infantry groups, usually three to ten soldiers, occasionally using motorbikes and quad bikes for fast movement between positions, hoping to avoid detection by our drones,” he said.

The situation also remains difficult near Dvorichna, where Russian forces are attempting to expand their foothold on the western bank of the Oskil River, aiming to create a threat to the town of Kupiansk.

“Assault actions are ongoing around the settlements of Stroivka, Fiholivka, Krasne Pershe, and Kamianka. But it's important to understand: in order to pose a real threat to Kupiansk, the Russians would need to transfer armored vehicles to the western bank. They've been unable to do so because they can't establish crossings over the Oskil River - their equipment is usually destroyed before it reaches the shore, or while they're trying to deploy pontoon bridges. They've made numerous such attempts, all unsuccessful,” the Spokesperson noted.

As reported earlier by Ukrinform, over the past day, June 12, as many as 209 combat clashes between Ukraine's Defense Forces and Russian invaders were recorded on the frontline.