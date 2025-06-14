Air Defenses Down 43 Out Of 55 Drones Used By Russia In Overnight Attack On Ukraine

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Ukraine's air defense forces downed 43 out of 55 drones launched by Russia in an overnight attack.

According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Telegram .

Starting from 22:30 on Thursday, June 12, Russia launched a wave of 55 strike UAVs, mainly Shahed-type drones and decoy drones of various types, coming from the directions of Kursk, Millerovo, and Primorsko-Akhtarsk. Additionally, four Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles were launched from Russia's Voronezh and Rostov regions.

The primary targets of the air assault were Kharkiv, Donetsk, and Dnipropetrovsk regions.

The air attack was countered by aviation, anti-aircraft missile units, electronic warfare (EW) systems, drone combat units, and mobile fire teams of Ukraine's Defense Forces.

As of 9:00 on Friday, June 13, air defense units had neutralized 43 drones across northern, eastern, and southern Ukraine. Of these: 28 were destroyed by direct fire, 15 were suppressed or lost due to electronic warfare.

Hits were recorded in nine locations.

As previously reported by Ukrinform, the Russians launched missile strikes on Synelnykove and Pavlohrad districts in Dnipropetrovsk region overnight Friday.

Photo credit: Air Force of Ukraine