Russian War Casualty Toll In Ukraine Up By 1,220 In Past Day

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Russia has lost an estimated 1,001,560 troops killed or wounded since the large-scale invasion, including 1,220 in the past 24 hours.

That's according to the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces, Ukrinform reports.

The Russian troops have also lost 10,934 (+1) tanks, 22,791 (+5) armored fighting vehicles, 29,105 (+42) artillery systems, 1,416 (+3) MLR systems, 1,184 air defense systems, 416 warplanes, 337 helicopters, 40,507 operational and tactical-level UAVs, 3,337 cruise missiles, 28 warships/cutters, a submarine, 51,821 (+106) vehicles and fuel tankers, and 3,914 units of specialized equipment.

“Public intelligence”: Minister praises Ukrainians for using chatbot to help troops

The latest reports from the ground are being revised.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, on June 12, as of 22:00, a total of 168 combat clashes with Russian invaders had been recorded along the frontlines.