Russian War Casualty Toll In Ukraine Up By 1,220 In Past Day
That's according to the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces, Ukrinform reports.
The Russian troops have also lost 10,934 (+1) tanks, 22,791 (+5) armored fighting vehicles, 29,105 (+42) artillery systems, 1,416 (+3) MLR systems, 1,184 air defense systems, 416 warplanes, 337 helicopters, 40,507 operational and tactical-level UAVs, 3,337 cruise missiles, 28 warships/cutters, a submarine, 51,821 (+106) vehicles and fuel tankers, and 3,914 units of specialized equipment.
Read also: “Public intelligence”: Minister praises Ukrainians for using chatbot to help troops
The latest reports from the ground are being revised.
As Ukrinform reported earlier, on June 12, as of 22:00, a total of 168 combat clashes with Russian invaders had been recorded along the frontlines.
