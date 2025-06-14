Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Russian War Casualty Toll In Ukraine Up By 1,220 In Past Day

Russian War Casualty Toll In Ukraine Up By 1,220 In Past Day


2025-06-14 05:27:13
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russia has lost an estimated 1,001,560 troops killed or wounded since the large-scale invasion, including 1,220 in the past 24 hours.

That's according to the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces, Ukrinform reports.

The Russian troops have also lost 10,934 (+1) tanks, 22,791 (+5) armored fighting vehicles, 29,105 (+42) artillery systems, 1,416 (+3) MLR systems, 1,184 air defense systems, 416 warplanes, 337 helicopters, 40,507 operational and tactical-level UAVs, 3,337 cruise missiles, 28 warships/cutters, a submarine, 51,821 (+106) vehicles and fuel tankers, and 3,914 units of specialized equipment.



 Read also: “Public intelligence”: Minister praises Ukrainians for using chatbot to help troops

The latest reports from the ground are being revised.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, on June 12, as of 22:00, a total of 168 combat clashes with Russian invaders had been recorded along the frontlines.

MENAFN14062025000193011044ID1109673465

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search