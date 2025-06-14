Ombudsman Comments On Number Of Ukrainians Remaining Abroad Amid War

MENAFN - UkrinForm) As over 6.9 million Ukrainians were forced to flee country due to Russia's full-scale invasion, the Ukrainian government must create conditions for their eventual return.

This was stated by Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets, who spoke at the parliamentary forum dialogue "Ukrainians Abroad: Challenges, Support, Return", an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

"Since the full-scale invasion, 6.9 million Ukrainians have fled country. Some have already integrated, some are just starting the process, but they all have the right to protection and support," Lubinets emphasized.

Russian intel actively trying to recruit Ukrainians living in Europe - HUR

According to the official, the Commissioner's Secretariat in 2024 ran a large-scale study regarding the situation of Ukrainian citizens in countries of their temporary residence. Surveys of over 4,000 respondents, focus groups, and meetings with communities formed the basis of the analytical report“Forced Displacement Abroad”, rolled out in March.

According to the official, the document contains both an in-depth analysis and specific recommendations for executive authorities regarding the protection of the rights of Ukrainians, preservation of their identity, and facilitation of return.

Lubinets referred to the study that said 38% of those surveyed had already adapted in their host countries, having no plans to come back to Ukraine,“while only 25% intend to return in the near future”.

The Ombudsman emphasized that among the key factors impacting people's decision to return to their Homeland are the end of hostilities, as well as employment opportunities, and affordable housing.

Ukraine's, Qatar's minister of state discuss return of Ukrainian children abducted by Russia

“Our task today is not only to protect the rights of Ukrainians abroad, but also to create conditions for them to come back home. This is not only about demography, it is about our country's future,” the Commissioner noted.

He stressed the need for the government to develop effective reintegration mechanisms, including employment campaigns, housing, mental assistance and support for Ukrainian identity abroad.

"The rights of our citizens don't end at the border. Only through joint efforts of the government, international partners, and civil society will we be able to guarantee dignity and security to each and every person," Lubinets added.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, the Ukrainian authorities will work with international partners to extend the term of temporary protection for Ukrainian nationals across the European Union.

Illustrative photo: Voice of America