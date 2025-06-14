“Public Intelligence”: Minister Praises Ukrainians For Using Chatbot To Help Troops

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Some 674,000 Ukrainian civilians have already used the e-Enemy chatbot set up to collect data on the movement of Russian military equipment from users all across the frontline areas.

This was reported on Telegram by Deputy Prime Minister for Innovation, Development of Education, Science and Technology, Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov , Ukrinform reports.

“A million invaders destroyed. This is not just a number, it is the result of the heroism of Ukrainian soldiers, the power of technology and solutions that we create, together, to change the course of the war,” Fedorov noted.

The minister recalled that two weeks into the full-scale invasion, the Ministry of Digital Affairs had launched the e-Enemy chatbot.

“Some 674,000 Ukrainians have already used it, entering data on the movement of enemy military equipment. This is 24/7 'public intelligence' that really helps our Defense Forces,” Fedorov noted.

Also, the Army of Drones has been created, over 30 government resolutions have been adopted to remove unnecessary bureaucracy, the minister noted, adding that the Ministry of Digital Affairs created the best conditions for manufacturers, raising the profit margin to 25% so that they could reinvest. More than 560 grants have been issued for a total amount of over $50 million. The government also streamlined the import of all drone components, canceled VAT and import duties, and opened the market for ammunition for drones.

In parallel lines, a market for military innovations has been created. The Brave1 cluster has already rallied over 1,500 companies and 3,600 projects.

“Every day we see the effectiveness of Ukrainian technologies in the Delta battlefield awareness system, where units report the destruction of equipment and manpower. And the e-Baly system has increased motivation of combat units, thanks to which their kill stats are steadily growing by month,” Fedorov noted.

Both at the front and in the defense of peaceful cities, UAVs, ground robotic complexes, electronic warfare, specialized software, communications, and AI-based solutions are actively employed, the minister said.

"We continue to create solutions to destroy enemy hardware, demoralize the invaders, and bring victory closer," Fedorov concluded.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, on June 12, 2025, as Moscow marked“Russia Day”, Ukraine's Defense Forces reported that Russia's war casualty toll in Ukraine had climbed over a 1 million mark.