Rubio Says U.S.“Not Involved” In Israel's Strikes Against Iran

The United States is not participating in Israel's military operation against Iran, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on Thursday.

That's according to a statement posted on X.

"Tonight, Israel took unilateral measures against Iran," he noted. "We are not involved in strikes against Iran and our priority is protecting American forces in the region."

According to the Secretary of State, Israel informed Washington that“they believe this action was necessary for its self-defense”.

President Donald Trump and the U.S. dministration have taken all necessary measures to protect American forces and remain in close contact with regional partners, Rubio added.

"Let me be clear: Iran should not target U.S. interests or personnel," he warned.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, in the early hours of Friday, Israel launched a pre-emptive strike on Iran targeting nuclear program facilities and military leaders, warning of a possible missile attack from the Iranian side in retaliation.

