Rubio Says U.S.“Not Involved” In Israel's Strikes Against Iran
That's according to a statement posted on X , as seen by Ukrinform.
"Tonight, Israel took unilateral measures against Iran," he noted. "We are not involved in strikes against Iran and our priority is protecting American forces in the region."
According to the Secretary of State, Israel informed Washington that“they believe this action was necessary for its self-defense”.Read also: Israel eliminates chief of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corp
President Donald Trump and the U.S. dministration have taken all necessary measures to protect American forces and remain in close contact with regional partners, Rubio added.
"Let me be clear: Iran should not target U.S. interests or personnel," he warned.Read also: Israel hits dozens of Iranian nuclear program target
As Ukrinform reported earlier, in the early hours of Friday, Israel launched a pre-emptive strike on Iran targeting nuclear program facilities and military leaders, warning of a possible missile attack from the Iranian side in retaliation.
Photo: Official State Department
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Bitcoin Suisse Secures In-Principle Approval From ADGM's Financial Services Regulatory Authority
- Zircuit Enables Non-Custodial Wallet Top-Ups For Crypto Visa Cards
- Tommaso Caratelli Introduces Zerix, Focusing On Innovative Risk Strategies
- Zircuit Joins Binance Alpha: ZRC Airdrop & Trading Competition Go Live
- BTCC Exchange Appoints Dan Liu As CEO Ahead Of 14Th Anniversary Milestone
- Passport Global Secures U.S. Customs License, Expands Brokerage Across All U.S. Ports
CommentsNo comment