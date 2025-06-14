Strategic Catalyst Plant Hit In Russia's Samara Region Key To Military Fuel Supply
According to Ukrinform, Andrii Kovalenko, Head of the Center for Countering Disinformation under Ukraine's National Security and Defense Council shared the information on Telegram .
“This plant supplies Russia with catalysts, without which its oil refineries cannot function. And that means no aviation fuel, no diesel for armored vehicles, and no rocket fuel - it's all part of their logistical system,” Kovalenko stated.
He emphasized that the facility also restores used catalytic materials and develops new ones - processes that are essential for producing not only fuel and lubricants but also explosives.Read also: Ukraine attack s Russia's Kristal Plant strategic aviation oil depo
As previously reported by Ukrinform, the Nevinnomyssk Azot plant in Russia's Stavropol region - a facility that produces ammonia and ammonium nitrate used in explosives and artillery shells - was also attacked.
