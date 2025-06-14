Strategic Catalyst Plant Hit In Russia's Samara Region Key To Military Fuel Supply

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The Novokuybyshevsk Catalyst Plant in Russia's Samara region that produces catalysts essential for oil refinery operations has been attacked. This facility plays a critical role in ensuring fuel autonomy for the Russian military-industrial complex.

According to Ukrinform, Andrii Kovalenko, Head of the Center for Countering Disinformation under Ukraine's National Security and Defense Council shared the information on Telegram .

“This plant supplies Russia with catalysts, without which its oil refineries cannot function. And that means no aviation fuel, no diesel for armored vehicles, and no rocket fuel - it's all part of their logistical system,” Kovalenko stated.

He emphasized that the facility also restores used catalytic materials and develops new ones - processes that are essential for producing not only fuel and lubricants but also explosives.

As previously reported by Ukrinform, the Nevinnomyssk Azot plant in Russia's Stavropol region - a facility that produces ammonia and ammonium nitrate used in explosives and artillery shells - was also attacked.