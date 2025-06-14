Zaporizhzhia Humanitarian Hub Destroyed In Russian Strike

MENAFN - UkrinForm) In Zaporizhzhia, a humanitarian hub of a non-profit that had been providing assistance to war-affected civilians since the first days of the full-scale invasion was destroyed as a result of a morning attack.

The chief of the organization, Oleksandr Beliuha, reported this to reporters, speaking from the site, Ukrinform heard.

“Two days ago, we received aid batch, approximately five trucks with cargo worth $3 million. This is our office, but the most important thing is that no one was injured,” he said.

According to him, the fire damaged equipment that was purchased as part of the loan: cars, three electric cars, diesel forklifts, and power generators.

The team of BELUGA UA NGO has been operating since 2022.

As reported by the head of the regional military administration, Ivan Fedorov , at least 15 apartment blocks, private houses, non-residential buildings and premises were damaged as a result of the Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia.

Currently, experts continue to examine the affected sites, while municipal services scrambled to eliminate the consequences of the attack as soon as the security situation allowed.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, three people were injured as a result of the Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia on Saturday morning.

Photo: Zaporizhzhia RMA