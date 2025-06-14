Ukraine's Army Launches Leadership Development Project For War Medics

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The Armed Forces launched an educational project aimed at developing leadership competencies in medical unit commanders.

The General Staff reported this on Facebook, Ukrinform saw.

The project is being implemented by the Kyiv-Mohyla Business School together with the command of the Medical Forces and one of the charities, with the assistance from the Central Department of Innovation at the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Deputy Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Brigadier General Andriy Lebedenko, spoke at the project launch noting that "today's commanders of medical units have come a long way from serving as combat medics, having gained significant practical experience."

UK intel: Russia's bloodiest war since WWII with 500,000 irrecoverable losses

"Now they need knowledge and skills of modern management of human capital and resources, because a well-trained, prepared, and motivated medic means lives of hundreds of Ukrainian soldiers saved," Lebedenko noted.

As part of the educational project, commanders of medical units will study the latest approaches to decision-making in crises, master resource management in the medical service, and explore modern practices of organizing medical assistance.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, amendments have been introduced to the Regulation on military service to prevent military medics from being appointed to positions unrelated to their profile.