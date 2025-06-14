Drone Strike Hits Key Russian Explosives Plant In Stavropol
As reported by Ukrinform, this was announced on Telegram by Andrii Kovalenko, head of the Center for Countering Disinformation at the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine.
According to him, the Nevinnomyssky Azot in Stavropol area was attacked by unidentified objects.
This facility is a critical component of Russia's military-industrial complex. It produces up to one million tons of ammonia and over one million tons of ammonium nitrate annually - a key component in the production of explosives and artillery shells.
Kovalenko noted that melamine, acetic acid, methanol, and potassium nitrate - all dual-use substances - are synthesized at this plant, and these chemicals are frequently used in the production of grenade launcher rounds (VOGs), improvised explosive devices (IEDs), and rocket propellants.
Since 2024, the plant has also been producing water-soluble fertilizers adapted for military chemical applications, Kovalenko added.Read also: Ukraine attack s Russia's Kristal Plant strategic aviation oil depo
As reported by Ukrinform, drones attacked the Tambov Gunpowder Plant in Kotovsk, Russia, overnight on June 11, causing a fire. This was not the first attack on this facility - a previous strike occurred on May 29, setting the roof of a warehouse ablaze.
According to Kovalenko, the plant halted operations following the attack.
