One Russian Kalibr Missile Carrier In Black Sea
This was reported on Facebook by the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to Ukrinform.
There are no enemy vessels in the Sea of Azov.
In the Mediterranean Sea, three Russian warships are currently present, one of which is also a Kalibr missile carrier, with a total salvo capacity of up to eight missiles.Read also: Ukrainian theater funds sea drone to strike Russian forces
As previously reported, Ukrainian Navy Spokesperson Dmytro Pletenchuk warned that sea mines remain a serious threat in the Black Sea, stating that even officially safe beaches still require extreme caution due to lingering mine danger.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Bitcoin Suisse Secures In-Principle Approval From ADGM's Financial Services Regulatory Authority
- Zircuit Enables Non-Custodial Wallet Top-Ups For Crypto Visa Cards
- Tommaso Caratelli Introduces Zerix, Focusing On Innovative Risk Strategies
- Zircuit Joins Binance Alpha: ZRC Airdrop & Trading Competition Go Live
- BTCC Exchange Appoints Dan Liu As CEO Ahead Of 14Th Anniversary Milestone
- Passport Global Secures U.S. Customs License, Expands Brokerage Across All U.S. Ports
CommentsNo comment