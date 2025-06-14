Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
One Russian Kalibr Missile Carrier In Black Sea

2025-06-14 05:27:08
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As of 06:00 on Saturday, June 14, Russia has one warship in the Black Sea equipped with Kalibr cruise missiles, capable of launching up to six missiles in a single salvo.

This was reported on Facebook by the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to Ukrinform.

There are no enemy vessels in the Sea of Azov.

In the Mediterranean Sea, three Russian warships are currently present, one of which is also a Kalibr missile carrier, with a total salvo capacity of up to eight missiles.

Read also: Ukrainian theater funds sea drone to strike Russian forces

As previously reported, Ukrainian Navy Spokesperson Dmytro Pletenchuk warned that sea mines remain a serious threat in the Black Sea, stating that even officially safe beaches still require extreme caution due to lingering mine danger.

MENAFN14062025000193011044ID1109673449

