Air Defenses Intercept 43 Out Of 58 Drones Used By Russia To Attack Ukraine

Ukraine's air defense forces neutralized 43 out of 58 drones used by Russian forces to attack Ukraine since the evening of June 13.

According to Ukrinform, the Ukrainian Air Force reported this on Telegra .

Starting from 22:00 on Friday, June 13, Russian forces launched 58 strike drones of the Shahed type and various imitation drones from directions including Bryansk, Oryol, Millerovo, Shatalove, and Primorsko-Akhtarsk.

The main targets of the air strikes were Kharkiv, Donetsk, Dnipropetrovsk, and Zaporizhzhia regions.

The air attack was repelled by anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units, unmanned systems, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

As of 8:30 on Saturday, June 14, Ukraine's air defense had neutralized 43 drones in the eastern and northern parts of the country. Twenty-three drones were shot down by fire weapons, while 20 were suppressed or disrupted by electronic warfare.

There were confirmed hits at nine locations and debris from the downed drones was found in five locations.

Earlier reports by Ukrinform noted that as a result of a Russian drone attack on Zaporizhzhia, two police officers were injured.