Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Iran Strikes Israel's Top Military Headquarters Media

Iran Strikes Israel's Top Military Headquarters Media


2025-06-14 05:27:03
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Iran launched ballistic missile strikes at the Kirya compound in Tel Aviv - the headquarters of the Israeli military's central command and the Ministry of Defense.

As reported by Ukrinform, the Fox News broke the story.

“This is Israel's version of the Pentagon, the Kirya, and the building on this compound was just hit,” a journalist said during a live broadcast from Tel Aviv.

According to the report, the strike caused significant destruction.

Despite Israel's active use of its air defense systems - including the Iron Dome, David's Sling, Arrow, Patriot, and THAAD - some Iranian missiles still managed to hit their targets.

A media source reported that around 150 missiles were launched from Iran, and a whole district in Israel's capital was nearly completely destroyed.

Read also: Israel hits dozens of Iranian nuclear program target

As previously reported, overnight and throughout the day of June 13, Israeli forces carried out strikes on Iran's nuclear facilities. Several senior Iranian military officials and scientists were also killed.

Later in the evening, Iran launched ballistic missiles that hit several areas of Israel, including Tel Aviv.

MENAFN14062025000193011044ID1109673446

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search