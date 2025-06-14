Iran Strikes Israel's Top Military Headquarters Media
As reported by Ukrinform, the Fox News broke the story.
“This is Israel's version of the Pentagon, the Kirya, and the building on this compound was just hit,” a journalist said during a live broadcast from Tel Aviv.
According to the report, the strike caused significant destruction.
Despite Israel's active use of its air defense systems - including the Iron Dome, David's Sling, Arrow, Patriot, and THAAD - some Iranian missiles still managed to hit their targets.
A media source reported that around 150 missiles were launched from Iran, and a whole district in Israel's capital was nearly completely destroyed.Read also: Israel hits dozens of Iranian nuclear program target
As previously reported, overnight and throughout the day of June 13, Israeli forces carried out strikes on Iran's nuclear facilities. Several senior Iranian military officials and scientists were also killed.
Later in the evening, Iran launched ballistic missiles that hit several areas of Israel, including Tel Aviv.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Bitcoin Suisse Secures In-Principle Approval From ADGM's Financial Services Regulatory Authority
- Zircuit Enables Non-Custodial Wallet Top-Ups For Crypto Visa Cards
- Tommaso Caratelli Introduces Zerix, Focusing On Innovative Risk Strategies
- Zircuit Joins Binance Alpha: ZRC Airdrop & Trading Competition Go Live
- BTCC Exchange Appoints Dan Liu As CEO Ahead Of 14Th Anniversary Milestone
- Passport Global Secures U.S. Customs License, Expands Brokerage Across All U.S. Ports
CommentsNo comment