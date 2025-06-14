Iran Strikes Israel's Top Military Headquarters Media

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Iran launched ballistic missile strikes at the Kirya compound in Tel Aviv - the headquarters of the Israeli military's central command and the Ministry of Defense.

As reported by Ukrinform, the Fox News broke the story.

“This is Israel's version of the Pentagon, the Kirya, and the building on this compound was just hit,” a journalist said during a live broadcast from Tel Aviv.

According to the report, the strike caused significant destruction.

Despite Israel's active use of its air defense systems - including the Iron Dome, David's Sling, Arrow, Patriot, and THAAD - some Iranian missiles still managed to hit their targets.

A media source reported that around 150 missiles were launched from Iran, and a whole district in Israel's capital was nearly completely destroyed.

As previously reported, overnight and throughout the day of June 13, Israeli forces carried out strikes on Iran's nuclear facilities. Several senior Iranian military officials and scientists were also killed.

Later in the evening, Iran launched ballistic missiles that hit several areas of Israel, including Tel Aviv.