Zaporizhzhia Attacked By 14 Shahed Drones, Two Police Officers Injured

MENAFN - UkrinForm) As a result of a Russian drone attack on Zaporizhzhia, two police officers were injured. A humanitarian facility caught fire, while vehicles and a store were damaged.

According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the Head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, Ivan Fedorov, on Telegram .

“According to updated information, Zaporizhzhia was attacked by 14 enemy Shahed drones. Two police officers were wounded. Medical personnel are providing them with all necessary assistance,” he wrote.

Fedorov stated that a humanitarian facility caught fire due to the Russian strike.

“Cars, a store, and a public transport stop were damaged. The blast wave shattered windows in apartment buildings,” he added.

Russians attack, fires, damage reported

As previously reported, explosions were heard in Zaporizhzhia during an air raid alert triggered by the threat of Russian drones. Fedorov stated that the Russians had carried out at least five strikes on the city.