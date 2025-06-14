Czech Republic To Boost Ammunition Support For Ukraine And Extend Initiative Into 2026

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The Czech Republic is going to deliver even more ammunition to Ukraine this year under its ongoing initiative and aims to continue the effort into 2026.

This was discussed during bilateral talks between Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha and his Czech counterpart Jan Lipavský, reports a Ukrinform correspondent.

"I am glad that Europe has started playing a larger role in supporting Ukraine. The Czech Republic will continue to play its part, notably through participation in the Coalition of the Willing and by continuing our Ammunition Initiative. We aim to deliver more large-caliber ammunition this year than we did in 2024 and to extend the initiative into 2026," said Lipavský.

He noted that the intensity of Czech-Ukrainian engagement reflects how important and key a partner the Czech Republic is for Ukraine and reassured that his country will remain a reliable ally and partner.

Sybiha, in turn, expressed high appreciation for Czech support, particularly in the areas of defense cooperation and ammunition supplies.

Following the talks, both ministers met with several Czech companies, NGOs, and universities that are actively engaged in Ukraine, providing both humanitarian and military assistance. Their activities range from supporting displaced persons and building hospitals in Ukraine to supplying 3D printers and drones.

The presentation took place at the Czech Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

"I was deeply impressed by the scale of assistance provided by Czech society - volunteers, NGOs - who help Ukraine and Ukrainians every day. What's important is that this support comes directly from ordinary Czech citizens. People continue to stand with Ukraine. We must remember that we are not alone," Sybiha told Ukrinform.

Sybiha specifically thanked the Czech side for its initiative to help restore six hospitals in Ukraine.

He emphasized that Ukraine sees a strong ally in the Czech Republic. The two countries have great potential for cooperation in the defense industry, which was a key topic during his meeting with Lipavský.

"With the Czech Republic, we've reached the highest level of bilateral dialogue. It is one of the few countries with which Ukraine has established a strategic relationship during the war," the minister stressed, recalling the reciprocal visits of President Petr Pavel to Kyiv and President Volodymyr Zelensky to Prague, among other exchanges.

The last meeting between the two ministers took place during President Zelensky's visit to Prague in early May this year.