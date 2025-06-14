Russians Attack Zaporizhzhia, Fires, Damage Reported
This was reported by a Ukrinform correspondent.
A short time later, the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, Ivan Fedorov, announced on Telegram that the Russians had carried out at least five strikes on the city.
"Vehicles and civilian infrastructure were damaged. Fires broke out. Emergency services are working at the scenes of the attacks," the official wrote.
Earlier, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine had warned residents of Zaporizhzhia and Kryvyi Rih about the threat of enemy attack drones.Read also: One killed in Russian airstrike on Huliaipole community
As reported, during the night of June 13, the air defense forces neutralized 43 out of 55 drones used by the Russians to attack Ukraine.
