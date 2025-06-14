403
Dr. Agravat Wellness Center Celebrates International Yoga Day 2025 With 50% Discount On Holistic Wellness Services
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Ahmedabad, Gujarat, India, June 14, 2025 – In celebration of International Yoga Day 2025, Dr. Agravat Wellness Center is proud to announce an exclusive 50% discount on a comprehensive range of holistic and preventive healthcare services. This special initiative is designed to promote community wellness by integrating traditional Ayurvedic practices, modern Dental Science, and preventive medical care.
“International Yoga Day is not just about physical postures-it's a celebration of holistic health,” said Dr. Bharat Agravat, founder of Dr. Agravat Wellness Center and a pioneer in integrative healthcare.“Our goal is to inspire individuals to embrace preventive care and natural healing. This special discount is our way of inviting the community to begin that journey.”
International Yoga Day 2025 YouTube video
Limited-Time Offer Includes:
* Dental Treatments and Dental Implant Services
* Ayurvedic Consultations and Therapies
* Panchakarma Detox Therapy
* Diabetes Management Programs
* Cardiac Wellness Plans
* Healthy Food & Personalized Diet Plans
* Oral Cancer Prevention and Screening
Event Highlights:
* Live Yoga Demonstrations
* Wellness Talks led by distinguished experts:
* Dr. Bharat Agravat – Cosmetic & Dental Implant Surgeon (21-time award winner, 27+ years of experience)????
* Dr. Kartavya Agravat – Dental Surgeon & Tobacco Cessation Expert
* Dr. Harsha Agravat – Ayurvedacharya (18-time award winner, B.A.M.S, M.E.T.C., 27+ years experience)????
* Vaidya Dr. Jagdishchandra Agravat – R.M.P, L.P.A.C (BOM), with over 50 years of Ayurvedic experience
* Free Consultations
* Lifestyle and Diet Guidance by certified health professionals
Event Details:
* Date: June 21, 2025
* Time: 9:00 AM – 5:00 PM
* Location: Dr. Agravat Wellness Center, Address: Sindhubhavan Rd, beside Victory Lane, opp. NK farm, Thaltej, Ahmedabad, Gujarat 380059
* Appointments & Inquiries: +91 75750 08686?
* Website:
Agravat Online store is an online wellness and personal care store offering a diverse range of products, primarily focusing on Health supplements in gummy, Oral care, Beauty, Organic, Dietary supplements and nutritional products, Quit Gutkha & Smoking Cessation, and Herbal & Ayurvedic solutions. Here's an overview of their main product categories shop now
This event is aligned with the global spirit of International Yoga Day, encouraging physical, mental, and spiritual well-being through natural therapies, lifestyle transformation, and preventive health care.
Join us on June 21st and take your first step toward a healthier, happier life-naturally.
Media Contact:
Dr. Bharat Agravat
Email: ...
Phone: +91 75750 08686?
???? Website:
###
Company :-Dr. Agravat Wellness Center
User :- Dr. Agravat
Email :- ...Url :-
