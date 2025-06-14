Azerbaijan Receives Initial Evacuees From Iran Via Land Route (VIDEO)
Six Kazakh citizens crossed into Azerbaijan through the Astara border checkpoint early this morning.
Subsequently, nearly half of a 90-member group of Russian symphony orchestra performers and artists also crossed the border.
Two buses carrying evacuees have already departed for Baku, while a third bus is expected to depart once it reaches full capacity.
