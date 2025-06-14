Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Azerbaijan Receives Initial Evacuees From Iran Via Land Route (VIDEO)

2025-06-14 05:06:54

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 14.​ As previously reported, a group of Kazakh citizens and Russian nationals have begun arriving in Azerbaijan following their evacuation from Iran, Trend reports.

Six Kazakh citizens crossed into Azerbaijan through the Astara border checkpoint early this morning.

Subsequently, nearly half of a 90-member group of Russian symphony orchestra performers and artists also crossed the border.

Two buses carrying evacuees have already departed for Baku, while a third bus is expected to depart once it reaches full capacity.

