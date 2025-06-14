Turkmenistan, Russia Set To Reinforce Bilateral Cooperation On All Fronts
During the discussion, the sides reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening Turkmen-Russian cooperation and reviewed current issues across a wide range of areas.
The ministers also discussed preparations for upcoming joint events, both in a bilateral format and within multilateral frameworks.
Meanwhile, since Turkmenistan gained independence, the total volume of bilateral trade between Turkmenistan and Russia has exceeded $60 billion. In the first six months of 2025 alone, trade turnover increased by 58 percent - a testament to the deepening economic ties between the two nations.
