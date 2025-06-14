Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Police Constable Abducted And Killed In Lakki Marwat, One Dead In Bannu Shooting

2025-06-14 05:06:45
(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) In a tragic incident in Lakki Marwat district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, police constable Khushdil Khan was abducted and subsequently shot dead by unidentified assailants.

The incident occurred near the Malakabad Railway Station late at night, where unknown individuals forcibly took the constable from his home and later killed him at a nearby location by opening fire.

Police have launched an investigation into the incident and assured that every effort is being made to trace and apprehend those responsible. Authorities have vowed not to let the perpetrators escape justice.

Meanwhile, in a separate incident in Bannu, one person was killed and another injured in a shooting near the New Sabzi Mandi.

According to police, the deceased has been identified as Baitullah and the injured as Nematullah. Both brothers were employed at a local hotel where the attack took place.

Law enforcement officials have registered a case and initiated a probe into the shooting. Police say they are pursuing multiple leads and are determined to arrest those involved in the crime.

The body and the injured were immediately shifted to a nearby hospital following the incident.

