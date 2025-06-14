Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Falling Object Injures Three In Jordan


2025-06-14 05:04:50
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) AMMAN, June 14 (KUNA) -- Jordan's Public Security Directorate (PSD) announced that three people were injured after an object fell on a house in the northern city of Irbid, as per a report it has received Saturday morning.
The injured were rushed to the hospital, as their medical condition was labelled as "good", reported the official news agency (PETRA).
The PSD confirmed that concerned authorities have begun investigation into the incident.
Yesterday, the Jordanian Armed Forces announced that the royal air force and the air defense systems intercepted a number of missiles and drones that have infiltrated the Jordanian airspace. (end)
