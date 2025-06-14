403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Falling Object Injures Three In Jordan
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) AMMAN, June 14 (KUNA) -- Jordan's Public Security Directorate (PSD) announced that three people were injured after an object fell on a house in the northern city of Irbid, as per a report it has received Saturday morning.
The injured were rushed to the hospital, as their medical condition was labelled as "good", reported the official news agency (PETRA).
The PSD confirmed that concerned authorities have begun investigation into the incident.
Yesterday, the Jordanian Armed Forces announced that the royal air force and the air defense systems intercepted a number of missiles and drones that have infiltrated the Jordanian airspace. (end)
fla
The injured were rushed to the hospital, as their medical condition was labelled as "good", reported the official news agency (PETRA).
The PSD confirmed that concerned authorities have begun investigation into the incident.
Yesterday, the Jordanian Armed Forces announced that the royal air force and the air defense systems intercepted a number of missiles and drones that have infiltrated the Jordanian airspace. (end)
fla
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Bitcoin Suisse Secures In-Principle Approval From ADGM's Financial Services Regulatory Authority
- Zircuit Enables Non-Custodial Wallet Top-Ups For Crypto Visa Cards
- Tommaso Caratelli Introduces Zerix, Focusing On Innovative Risk Strategies
- Zircuit Joins Binance Alpha: ZRC Airdrop & Trading Competition Go Live
- BTCC Exchange Appoints Dan Liu As CEO Ahead Of 14Th Anniversary Milestone
- Passport Global Secures U.S. Customs License, Expands Brokerage Across All U.S. Ports
CommentsNo comment