Shopback And Mastercard Partner To Deliver Exclusive Cashback Rewards For Hong Kong Online Shoppers

ShopBack collaborates with Mastercard to unveil an exclusive cashback promotion, offering shoppers a seamless rewards experience and enhanced savings.

MENAFN - Dubai PR Network) HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 12 June 2025 -, Asia's leading cashback shopping platform, has announced a strategic partnership with Mastercard to introduce an, empowering Hong Kong shoppers with enhanced savings when they link their eligible Mastercard cards and purchase at selected merchants via theapp.This collaboration between ShopBack and Mastercard reinforces ShopBack's commitment to maximizing financial benefits for users while providing an integrated and hassle-free shopping experience, upholding ShopBack's philosophy: 'If it's not a steal, it's not a ShopBack Deal.' From now until, eligible Mastercard cardholders in Hong Kong can unlockwhen shopping at renowned brands such as UNIQLO, FARFETCH, Nike, Selfridges, NET-A-PORTER and more via the ShopBack app. Furthermore, Mastercard cardholders are now automatically enrolled in the[1], earning one entry for every eligible transaction made until June 30, 2025 and stand a chance to win exciting prizes in spending credit. This exclusive promotion is designed to offer users effortless rewards, withandrequired[2].Once users complete qualifying purchases, cashback will be automatically credited to theirupon merchant confirmation, with instant redemption options available through. Whether booking hotels and flights for their next getaway, ordering their favorite takeout, or shopping online, shoppers can earn cashback effortlessly on all these purchases, maximizing their rewards while enjoying the convenience of streamlined spending., stated: 'Our partnership with Mastercard marks an exciting milestone for ShopBack as we continue to create innovative ways to reward our users. With this simple and seamless promotion, we're making online shopping even more enjoyable while strengthening our commitment to delivering value to Mastercard cardholders and our customers. We look forward to growing together with Mastercard in the years ahead.'The strategic collaboration between ShopBack and Mastercard marks a significant milestone in digital rewards innovation, offering shoppers cashback benefits while driving customer engagement, loyalty, and transaction growth. Beyond immediate perks, this partnership establishes a sustainable rewards ecosystem, positioning ShopBack as Asia's leading cashback platform and Mastercard as a preferred payment partner for value-driven shopping experiences. With market expansion, fintech innovation, and future-focused incentives, this alliance paves the way for long-term success in the evolving e-commerce landscape.[1] Monthly Lucky Draw Trade Promotion Competition Licence: 59819-21; Quarter Lucky Draw Trade Promotion Competition Licence: 59816-8.[2] For full details on terms and conditions (T&Cs), please visit: Mastercard on ShopBack only for ShopBack app .Hashtag: #ShopBack

About ShopBack

ShopBack is Asia's leading cashback platform, offering users an easy and seamless way to earn cashback on purchases. Simply shopping through ShopBack's app allows users to receive cashback directly into their ShopBack account upon completing their orders and merchant confirmation. Cashback withdrawals are seamlessly processed via FPS or transferred to cash dollars, ensuring instant accessibility for travel bookings, dining experiences, and shopping purchases, allowing users to enjoy their rewards effortlessly and smoothly.

