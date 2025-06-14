Momcozy M9 Wearable Breast Pump Wins Innovation Award At Kind + Jugend ASEAN 2025

Momcozy



MENAFN - Dubai PR Network) BANGKOK, THAILAND - Media OutReach Newswire - 13 June 2025 -Momcozy, a global leader in mother and baby care, proudly announced that its Mobile Flow Hands-Free Breast Pump (M9) has been honored with the Kind + Jugend ASEAN 2025 Innovation Award, recognized for its industry-leading design, smart features, and expert-backed support system.At Kind + Jugend ASEAN 2025, held June 1214 in Bangkok, Momcozy is showcasing its latest innovations at Booth #C-1, including the award-winning M9 pump and a range of products tailored to the real-life needs of Southeast Asian families.As a leading innovator in wearable breast pump technology, Momcozy is redefining modern pumping. The M9 is the brand's first pump with smart app integration, offering moms enhanced control, comfort, and efficiency.The M9 features 15 suction levels and two expert-designed modes, allowing users to fully personalize their pumping experience via mobile app. Its patented DoubleFit Flange delivers a secure, ultra-snug fit that helps boost milk flow by up to 28.2%, based on internal lab tests.Also presenting is the Momcozy Air 1 Ultra-Slim Breast Pump , the thinnest wearable breast pump on the market. Its slim profile, quiet motor, and clear top-view design make it ideal for moms seeking discreet pumping.Beyond wearables, Momcozy is showing a range of products designed for Southeast Asia's climate and daily routines, including:'Our return to Kind + Jugend ASEAN is not just about showcasing innovation,' said Ellen Zhou, APAC Marketing Director at Momcozy.'It's about consistently showing up for the families of ASEAN. This region is home to dynamic, young families with unique needs, and we're here to support them with understanding and tailored care.'As Momcozy expands across Southeast Asia, it invites strategic partnerships with local distributors, healthcare professionals, and business collaborators to bring its innovations to more families in the region.'We're not just looking to grow we're looking to grow together with trusted partners who share our mission of supporting moms and their families with care, comfort, and evidence-backed products,' Zhou added.For more information, visit or meet the Momcozy team at Booth #C-1 during Kind + Jugend ASEAN 2025.Hashtag: #Momcozy

About Momcozy

Momcozy is a global mother and baby brand, serving over 3.6 million mothers in more than 60 countries and regions. Since 2018, we've evolved to meet the unique needs of moms and their families, offering a range of products from pregnancy through early motherhood, including wearable breast pumps, feeding gear, nursing bras, baby carriers, and more. As the Cozy Reformer, we always put moms first, delivering innovative solutions, comfort, and support to bring joy and ease to their journeys. Visit



