DHL Supply Chain certified a Great Place to Work across Asia Pacific

MENAFN - Dubai PR Network)SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 13 June 2025 - DHL Supply Chain, the global leader in contract logistics, has been certified as a Great Place to Work across Asia Pacific. DHL Supply Chain Japan is the latest country office to achieve this certification, bringing the total number of Certified DHL Supply Chain workplaces in the region to 12, including Australia, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, New Zealand, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and Vietnam.'We are incredibly proud of this achievement because it reflects the kind of workplace culture we're continuously striving for, one where employees feel genuinely valued, heard, and inspired to do their best. With our team in Japan recently joining the list of certified workplaces, this milestone shows the collective effort across all our markets to build an exceptional working environment,' said Javier Bilbao, CEO, DHL Supply Chain Asia Pacific. 'The recognition belongs to each of our employees, whose daily efforts make DHL Supply Chain a great place to work in Asia Pacific. We succeed together because of the culture we've created together.'DHL Supply Chain has consistently focused on creating a supportive and inclusive workplace across Asia Pacific, where employees feel valued, respected, and safe, both physically and mentally. Initiatives such as the 'Belonging at Work' program, which teaches employees to embrace diversity, support one another, and foster inclusion and belonging, alongside the Career Marketplace and the Empower Hour series that help employees grow personally and professionally. These programs are designed to foster a work environment where employees can be authentic and reach their full potential.'Our goal isn't just to maintain this status, but to constantly raise the bar by creating meaningful experiences and growth opportunities for our employees. This certification highlights the real impact of listening to our people, taking their feedback seriously, and building an environment where everyone thrives,' added Declan Byrne, Senior Vice President, Human Resources, DHL Supply Chain Asia Pacific.Great Place To Work (GPTW) is the global authority on workplace culture. Its Great Place To Work For All Model helps companies evaluate the experience of every employee, with exemplary workplaces becoming certified or receiving recognition on a coveted Best Workplaces List. This year, employees of DHL Group in 128 countries, including 21,000 from DHL Supply Chain in Asia Pacific, participated in the survey. The external survey captures employees' workplace-related experiences and evaluates them based on the Trust Index across five dimensions: credibility, respect, fairness, pride, and camaraderie. Only those companies with the best results make it onto the World's Best Workplaces list.Starting in 2026, the logistics company will no longer be evaluated by individual business units globally but will be certified as DHL. As part of the company's commitment to becoming an Employer of Choice, DHL Group emphasizes creating a safe and positive work environment, competitive benefits, and fostering employee development and inclusion. Dr. Thomas Ogilvie, Chief Human Resources Officer of DHL Group, stated, 'We want to be a great company to work for all. Participating in the GPTW survey provides us with detailed insights about our strengths and our areas of improvements also by comparing our results with those of other leading companies. This recognition is important for employer branding and significantly contributes to our perception as an attractive employer.'Hashtag: #DHL

